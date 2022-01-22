Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hoisin Sauce
15.3 ozUPC: 0001111085181
Product Details
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day with Hoisin Sauce.
- Chinese Inspirations
- 30 Calories Per 1 Tbsp
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Miso (Soybeans, Rice, Sea Salt, Koji Starter), Molasses, Pumpkin, Distilled Vinegar, Less Than 2% of: Garlic*, Sesame Oil, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Spices, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives). *Dried.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
