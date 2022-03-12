Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Homestyle 80/20 Ground Beef Patties
10 ct / 35.2 ozUPC: 0001111096732
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g30.77%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein17g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Beef
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
