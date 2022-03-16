Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hot Italian Sausage
18 ozUPC: 0001111097263
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Premium Cuts of Pork that is MSG and Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1grilled link (78 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g27.69%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium760mg31.67%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein14g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A54mcg1.08%
Vitamin C1.8mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Lactate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavors (Contains Maltodextrin), Oleoresin of Paprika, Oleoresin Capsicum, Sugar, Corn Oil (Processing Aid), Calcium Stearate (Anti-caking), Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More