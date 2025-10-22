Kroger® Instant Chocolate Flavored Pudding and Pie Filling Perspective: front
Kroger® Instant Chocolate Flavored Pudding and Pie Filling Perspective: back
Kroger® Instant Chocolate Flavored Pudding and Pie Filling Perspective: left
Kroger® Instant Chocolate Flavored Pudding and Pie Filling

5.85 ozUPC: 0001111061066
Located in AISLE 9

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 6 -1/2 cup Servings. Made with 2% milk
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium360mg
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg
Iron1mg
Potassium100mg
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, dextrose, modified tapioca and corn starch, cocoa processed with alkali, mono- and diglycerides, nonfat milk, Contains 2% or less of: sunflower lecithin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate, disodium phosphate, high oleic sunflower oil, salt, maltodextrin, artificial flavor, caramel color, citric acid, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1.CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
