Ingredients

Sugar, dextrose, modified tapioca and corn starch, cocoa processed with alkali, mono- and diglycerides, nonfat milk, Contains 2% or less of: sunflower lecithin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate, disodium phosphate, high oleic sunflower oil, salt, maltodextrin, artificial flavor, caramel color, citric acid, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1.CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More