Kroger® Instant Non-Fat Dry Milk Pouches
10 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111088466
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
- Fortified with Vitamins A & D
- Per 1/4 Pouch: 80 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 125mg Sodium, 12g Sugars
- 10 Pouches Makes 1 Quart Each
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (23 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein8g
Calcium289mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium413mg8%
Vitamin A156mcg15%
Vitamin D3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Nonfat Dry Milk, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More