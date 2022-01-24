Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Instant Non-Fat Dry Milk
25.6 ozUPC: 0001111083297
Product Details
- Fortified With Vitamins A&D
- Kosher
- Makes 8 Quarts at 3.2oz Per Quart
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (23 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein8g
Calcium289mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium413mg8%
Vitamin A156mcg15%
Vitamin D3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Nonfat Dry Milk, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More