Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Instant Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding & Pie Filling
1 ozUPC: 0001111071100
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Reduced Calorie - 1/2 Fewer Calories Than Regular Pudding
- Naturally & Artificially Flavored
- 4 Servings
- 25 Calories per 1/4 Package
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp dry mix (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Disodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Nonfat Milk*, Titanium Dioxide, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Cellulose Gum, Aspartame* Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Acesulfame Potassium, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More