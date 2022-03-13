Kroger® ® Island Nectar Scented Dryer Sheets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kroger® ® Island Nectar Scented Dryer Sheets

100 ctUPC: 0001111086579
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kroger dryer sheets soften fabrics and reduce static cling. The sheets have a pleasant island nectar scent that is both floral and tropical.

  • Fabric Softening
  • Infuses Softness into Fabrics
  • Controls Static
  • Island Nectar Scent
  • 9 in x 6.4 in

Click to view this product’s full disclosure and ingredients list

Click to view this product's Safety Data Sheet

Click to view the designated lists referenced in the Cleaning Products Right to Know Act