Kroger® Jalapeno Jack Ground Beef Patties

21.28 ozUPC: 0001111000651
Product Details

Kroger Jalapeno Jack Ground Beef Patties

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (149 g)
Amount per serving
Calories370
% Daily value*
Total Fat29g44.62%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium690mg28.75%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein24g
Calcium130mg13%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A72mcg1.44%
Vitamin C18mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef, Pasteurized Process Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Product (Cultured Milk, Water, Skim Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphates, Green and Red Jalapeno Peppers, Cream, Salt, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Natural Flavor, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [Preservative]), Jalapeno Peppers, Contains 2% or Less of Natural Flavors, Water, Glucose Syrup, Encapsulated Salt (Salt, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Dehydrated Green Bell Pepper, Dehydrated Onion, Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Dehydrated Cilantro, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Natural Smoke Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
