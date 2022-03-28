Ingredients

Beef, Pasteurized Process Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Product (Cultured Milk, Water, Skim Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphates, Green and Red Jalapeno Peppers, Cream, Salt, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Natural Flavor, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [Preservative]), Jalapeno Peppers, Contains 2% or Less of Natural Flavors, Water, Glucose Syrup, Encapsulated Salt (Salt, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Dehydrated Green Bell Pepper, Dehydrated Onion, Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Dehydrated Cilantro, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Natural Smoke Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More