Kroger® Japanese Inspirations Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
BREWED SOY SAUCE (WATER, WHEAT, SOYBEANS, SALT), WATER, WINE (SHERRY WINE, SALT, MALIC ACID, POTASSIUM METABISULFITE AND POTASSIUM SORBATE [PRESERVATIVES]), SUGAR, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVE), XANTHAN GUM.CONTAINS: WHEAT AND SOY.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
