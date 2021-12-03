Kroger® Japanese Inspirations Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Japanese Inspirations Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Japanese Inspirations Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0001111008998
Product Details

Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious™

Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger® Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg25%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
BREWED SOY SAUCE (WATER, WHEAT, SOYBEANS, SALT), WATER, WINE (SHERRY WINE, SALT, MALIC ACID, POTASSIUM METABISULFITE&nbsp;AND POTASSIUM SORBATE [PRESERVATIVES]), SUGAR, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVE), XANTHAN GUM.CONTAINS: WHEAT AND SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.