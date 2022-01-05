Kroger® Julienne Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Julienne Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Julienne Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Julienne Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix

4.6 ozUPC: 0001111085236
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

  • Made with Real Cheese
  • Made with 100% Real Potatoes
  • Just Add Milk & Butter or Margarine

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium620mg26.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dehydrated Potato With Sodium Bisulfite (Preservative), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of: Dehydrated Onion, Whey, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More