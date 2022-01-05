Ingredients

Dehydrated Potato With Sodium Bisulfite (Preservative), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of: Dehydrated Onion, Whey, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

