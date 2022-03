Ingredients

Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Lactate, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavors (Contains Maltodextrin), Oleoresin Capsicum, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sugar, Corn Oil, Calcium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Potassium Chloride

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

