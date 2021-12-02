Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Gluten Free Jalapeno Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0001111003003
- Distinctive Crunch It's a taste you'll crave
- Signature Taste
- Robust flavor is packed in every delicious, crunchy bite of our Jalapeño Kettle Chips. Made with simple ingredients, our fresh cut potatoes are kettle cooked to a crispy perfection and finished with jalapeño flavoring
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Corn Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Dried Whey, Torula Yeast, Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Spice, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Sodium Diacetate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Color [Extractives of Paprika]), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
