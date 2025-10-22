Kroger® Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: front
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: left
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: right
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111002998
Product Details

Robust flavor is packed in every delicious, crunchy bite of our Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Kettle Chips. Made with simple ingredients, our fresh cut potatoes are kettle cooked to a crispy perfection and finished with a dusting of sea salt and cracked pepper. Distinctive Crunch.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Color [Extractives of Paprika], Natural Flavors, Malted Barley Powder, Natural Mesquite Smoke Flavor, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
