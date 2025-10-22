Kroger® Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips
Product Details
Robust flavor is packed in every delicious, crunchy bite of our Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Kettle Chips. Made with simple ingredients, our fresh cut potatoes are kettle cooked to a crispy perfection and finished with a dusting of sea salt and cracked pepper. Distinctive Crunch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Color [Extractives of Paprika], Natural Flavors, Malted Barley Powder, Natural Mesquite Smoke Flavor, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
