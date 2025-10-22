Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Reduced Fat Original Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0001111002996
Located in AISLE 13
Robust flavor is packed in every delicious, crunchy bite of our Original Kettle Chips. Made with simple ingredients, our fresh cut potatoes are kettle cooked to a crispy perfection and finished with a dusting of salt.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
