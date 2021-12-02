Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0001111008775
Robust flavor is packed in every delicious, crunchy bite of our Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips. Made with simple ingredients, our fresh cut potatoes kettle cook to a crispy perfection and are finished with a tangy vinegar flavor.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn Cottonseed, Sunflower or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Lactose, Corn Maltodextrin, Sodium Diacetate, Malic Acid, Canola Oil), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
