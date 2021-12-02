Ingredients

Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One Ore More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt, Corn Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk Cultures), Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Lime Juice Solids, Spice, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Solids.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More