Kroger® Kick of Lime White Corn Tortilla Chips
Product Details
A Legend Is Created. By delivering the sought-after crunch of white corn with a refreshing kick of lime, these chips have gained legendary status. They're sure to make your most wanted list.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One Ore More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt, Corn Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk Cultures), Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Lime Juice Solids, Spice, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Solids.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More