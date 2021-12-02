Kroger® Kick of Lime White Corn Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Kroger® Kick of Lime White Corn Tortilla Chips

10 ozUPC: 0001111009602
A Legend Is Created. By delivering the sought-after crunch of white corn with a refreshing kick of lime, these chips have gained legendary status. They're sure to make your most wanted list.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One Ore More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt, Corn Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk Cultures), Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Lime Juice Solids, Spice, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Solids.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

