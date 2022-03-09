Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5pack (5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 3g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 40mg 1.74%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.73% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.6mg 4%

Potassium 110mg 2%

Vitamin C 21mg 25%

Vitamin D 0.1mcg 0%