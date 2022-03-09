Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Korean Inspirations Sea Salted Roasted Seaweed Snack
0.4 ozUPC: 0001111008837
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5pack (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin C21mg25%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Seaweed, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Sesame Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More