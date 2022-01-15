Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Large Lima Beans
16 ozUPC: 0001111089634
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
- High in Fiber
- A Fat Free Food
- Kosher
- Per 1/4 Cup: 90 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 5mg Sodium, 3g Sugars
- 1 lb
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar3g
Protein8g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Large Lima Beans
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
