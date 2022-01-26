Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Large Maximum Hold Woman's Underwear 32 Count
32 ctUPC: 0004126038234
Located in AISLE 19
Just like underwear! Comfortable and easy to use:
- Value Pack!
- Maximum Absorbency
- Specially Designed for Women
- With Cotton Enhanced™ Top Sheet
- Contour Core Fit
- Light Lavender Designer Color
- Omni-Odor Guard™ Plus Helps Prevent Odors
- LG Fits 38"-50" Waist Size
- Hips 44"-54"
- Weight 170-260 lbs.
- Dri-Lock
- Odor and Leak Protection
- Soft-Stretch Waist
- Contour Care