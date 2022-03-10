Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lavender Scent Fabric Refresher
27 fl ozUPC: 0001111088471
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Our fabric refresher spray freshens every room by eliminating odors from carpets and fabrics. Try it as part of your regular cleaning routine by misting upholstery, curtains and carpet as you move from room to room.
- Eliminates odors from fabrics & carpets
- Freshens every room
- Lavender scent
- Made in U.S.A.
Click to view this product’s full disclosure and ingredients list
Click to view this product's Safety Data Sheet
Click to view the designated lists referenced in the Cleaning Products Right to Know Act