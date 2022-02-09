Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lemon Multi-Surface Antibacterial Cleaner
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111078790
Product Details
This product is a no-rinse disinfectant cleaner that disinfects, cleans, and deodorizes in one labor-saving step. Great for use in the kitchen, bathroom, and other household areas.
- Lemon Scent
- Kills 99.9% of Germs
- Cleans, Shines & Deodorizes
- Will Not Harm Most Surfaces
- Contains No Phosphates
