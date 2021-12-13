Kroger® Lemon Scent Furniture Polish Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lemon Scent Furniture Polish Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lemon Scent Furniture Polish Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Lemon Scent Furniture Polish

9.7 ozUPC: 0001111083622
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Our lemon furniture polish cleans, shines, and dusts. This product is a quality blend of proven cleaners and conditioners with a fresh pleasant lemon scent. Removes fingerprints and smudges. It cleans and polishes in one single operation. Just spray on and wipe off.

  • Dusts, Shines, & Protects
  • No Waxy Build-Up

Click to view this product’s full disclosure and ingredients list

Click to view this product's Safety Data Sheet

Click to view the designated lists referenced in the Cleaning Products Right to Know Act