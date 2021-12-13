Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lemon Scent Furniture Polish
9.7 ozUPC: 0001111083622
Product Details
Our lemon furniture polish cleans, shines, and dusts. This product is a quality blend of proven cleaners and conditioners with a fresh pleasant lemon scent. Removes fingerprints and smudges. It cleans and polishes in one single operation. Just spray on and wipe off.
- Dusts, Shines, & Protects
- No Waxy Build-Up
