Our lemon furniture polish cleans, shines, and dusts. This product is a quality blend of proven cleaners and conditioners with a fresh pleasant lemon scent. Removes fingerprints and smudges. It cleans and polishes in one single operation. Just spray on and wipe off.

Dusts, Shines, & Protects

No Waxy Build-Up

Click to view this product’s full disclosure and ingredients list

Click to view this product's Safety Data Sheet