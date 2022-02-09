Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Contains Less Than 2% of: Cream, Soybean Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Salt, Beta Carotene (For Color), Lactic Acid, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

