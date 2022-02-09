Kroger® Less Sodium Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Kroger® Less Sodium Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Kroger® Less Sodium Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Kroger® Less Sodium Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0001111004523
Product Details

  • 36% less sodium than our regular condensed cream of chicken soup
  • Heart healthy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium970mg42.17%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium1100mg25%
Vitamin A465mcg50%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Contains Less Than 2% of: Cream, Soybean Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Salt, Beta Carotene (For Color), Lactic Acid, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.