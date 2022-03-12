Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Light Corn Syrup
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111073863
Product Details
- With real vanilla
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More