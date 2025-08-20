Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lite Cranberry Juice Cocktail
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111003969
Located in AISLE 14
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size8 oz
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium40mg
Total Carbohydrate12g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium12mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered water, cranberry juice from concentrate, grape juice from concentrate, apple juice from concentrate, sodium citrate, pectin, natural flavors, acesulfame potassium, sucralose.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
