Kroger® Lite Peach Mango Green Tea Instant Drink Mix Packets
5 ct / 0.37 ozUPC: 0001111086405
Product Details
- 90% Less Calories than Regular Drink Mix
- Natural Flavor with Other Natural Flavor
- Instant Drink Mix
- Sugar Free
- Low Calorie
- 5 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 15mg Sodium, 0g Sugars per Serving
- 5 - 2 Qt Packets
- Makes 10 Quarts
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C6mg10%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Instant Green Tea, Aspartame**, Contains Less Than 2% of: Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vitamin E Acetate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Beta-carotene (For Color), Calcium Carbonate, Modified Corn Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
