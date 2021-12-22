Ingredients

Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Instant Green Tea, Aspartame**, Contains Less Than 2% of: Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vitamin E Acetate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Beta-carotene (For Color), Calcium Carbonate, Modified Corn Starch

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More