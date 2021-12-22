Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix
Product Details
- 90% Less Calories Than Regular Drink Mix
- Kosher
- Naturally & Artificially Flavored
- Sugar Free
- Low Calorie
- 5 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars per Serving
- Makes 12 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Instant Tea, Aspartame**, Caramel Color, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Contains Less Than 2% Magnesium Oxide, Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, Yellow 5, Red 40.**Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More