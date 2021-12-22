Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix Perspective: top
Kroger® Lite Peach Tea Drink Mix

6 ctUPC: 0001111084314
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

  • 90% Less Calories Than Regular Drink Mix
  • Kosher
  • Naturally & Artificially Flavored
  • Sugar Free
  • Low Calorie
  • 5 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars per Serving
  • Makes 12 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (0.88 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Instant Tea, Aspartame**, Caramel Color, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Contains Less Than 2% Magnesium Oxide, Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, Yellow 5, Red 40.**Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
