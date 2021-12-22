Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lite Pink Lemonade Instant Drink Mix
6 ct / 0.53 ozUPC: 0001111081742
Product Details
- No Artificial Flavors
- Balanced Choices Made Easy
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Potassium Citrate, Aspartame**, Magnesium Oxide.Contains 2% or Less Acesulfame Potassium, Gum Arabic, Calcium Silicate, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Red 40
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
