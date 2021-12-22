Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lite Raspberry Lemonade Instant Drink Mix Packets
6 ct / .32 ozUPC: 0001111084315
Product Details
- Naturally & Artificially Flavored
- 90% Less Calories Than Regular Drink Mix
- Sugar Free
- Low Calorie
- 5 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars Per Serving
- 6 - 2 Qt Packets
- Makes 12 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame**, Maltodextrin, Raspberry Juice Solids.Contains 2% or Less Acesulfame Potassium, Gum Arabic, Calcium Silicate, Magnesium Oxide, Red 40, Artificial Color, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
