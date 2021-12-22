Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Lite Strawberry Orange Banana Instant Drink Mix Packets
6 ct / 0.4 ozUPC: 0001111084312
Product Details
- 90% Less Calories Than Regular Drink Mix
- Kosher
- Naturally & Artificially Flavored
- Sugar Free
- Low Calorie
- Per Serving: 5 Calories - 0g Total Fat - 0mg Sodium - 0g Sugars
- 6-2 Qt Packets
- Makes 12 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Aspartame**, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Contains 2% or Less Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, Gum Arabic, Magnesium Oxide, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
