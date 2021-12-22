Kroger® Lite Strawberry Orange Banana Instant Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
Kroger® Lite Strawberry Orange Banana Instant Drink Mix Packets Perspective: left
Kroger® Lite Strawberry Orange Banana Instant Drink Mix Packets Perspective: right
Kroger® Lite Strawberry Orange Banana Instant Drink Mix Packets

6 ct / 0.4 ozUPC: 0001111084312
Product Details

  • 90% Less Calories Than Regular Drink Mix
  • Kosher
  • Naturally & Artificially Flavored
  • Sugar Free
  • Low Calorie
  • Per Serving: 5 Calories - 0g Total Fat - 0mg Sodium - 0g Sugars
  • 6-2 Qt Packets
  • Makes 12 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Aspartame**, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Contains 2% or Less Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, Gum Arabic, Magnesium Oxide, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More