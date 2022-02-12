Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Low Fat Mixed Berry Yogurt Pouches
4 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0001111086498
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium120mg3.43%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
Vitamin D80Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Lowfat Grade A Milk, Sugar, Casein, Whey Protein, Raspberry Puree Concentrate, Blueberry Puree Concentrate, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Kosher Gelatin, Native Starch (Tapioca, Corn), Pectin, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrate (Color), Natural Flavor, Locust Bean Gum, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3, Tricalcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.