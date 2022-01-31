Ingredients

Enriched Macaroni Product (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Glycerol Monostearate), Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey Canola Oil, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Oleoresin Paprika and Apocarotenal Added For Color]), Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Calcium Silicate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More