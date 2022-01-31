Kroger® Mac and Cheese Deluxe Single Serve Cups Perspective: front
Kroger® Mac and Cheese Deluxe Single Serve Cups Perspective: back
Kroger® Mac and Cheese Deluxe Single Serve Cups Perspective: left
Kroger® Mac and Cheese Deluxe Single Serve Cups Perspective: right
Kroger® Mac and Cheese Deluxe Single Serve Cups

8 ct / 2.4 ozUPC: 0001111083888
Product Details

  • Ready in about 3.5 minutes
  • Just add water
  • Made with real cheese
  • No synthetic dyes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium610mg26.52%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Macaroni Product (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Glycerol Monostearate), Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey Canola Oil, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Oleoresin Paprika and Apocarotenal Added For Color]), Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Calcium Silicate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More