Ingredients

Enriched Macaroni Product (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Glycerol Monostearate), Cheese Sauce (Whey, Maltodextrin, Semisoft Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Nonfat Milk, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Added Color [Beet Juice, Annatto Extract, Beta Carotene, Turmeric Oleoresin], Calcium Phosphate, Guar Gum), Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Monoglycerides.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

