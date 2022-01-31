Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese Cups Perspective: front
Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese Cups Perspective: left
Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese Cups Perspective: right
Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese Cups Perspective: top
Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese Cups

8 ct / 2.05 ozUPC: 0001111088047
Product Details

  • Ready in about 3.5 minutes
  • Just add water
  • Made with real cheese
  • No synthetic dyes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein7g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron2.1mg10%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Macaroni Product (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Glycerol Monostearate), Cheese Sauce (Whey, Maltodextrin, Semisoft Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Nonfat Milk, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Added Color [Beet Juice, Annatto Extract, Beta Carotene, Turmeric Oleoresin], Calcium Phosphate, Guar Gum), Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Monoglycerides.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.