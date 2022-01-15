Kroger® Mallow Pieces Dehydrated Marshmallows
Product Details
Sprinkle over your favorite cereal, mix within your cupcake or add the finishing touch to your ice cream sundae. Create something great with mallow pieces!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Gelatin, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 5), Artificial Flavor, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
