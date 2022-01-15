Kroger® Mallow Pieces Dehydrated Marshmallows Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mallow Pieces Dehydrated Marshmallows Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mallow Pieces Dehydrated Marshmallows Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Mallow Pieces Dehydrated Marshmallows

2 ozUPC: 0001111089582
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Sprinkle over your favorite cereal, mix within your cupcake or add the finishing touch to your ice cream sundae. Create something great with mallow pieces!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Gelatin, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 5), Artificial Flavor, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More