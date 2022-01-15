Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Gelatin, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 5), Artificial Flavor, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

