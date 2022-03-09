Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Marinara Pasta Sauce
43 ozUPC: 0001111002811
Product Details
Homestyle Marinara Pasta Sauce
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Varied servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium570mg25%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron0.8mg6%
Potassium580mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes In Tomato Juice, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Garlic, Spices, Citric Acid, and Romano Cheese (Cultured Part-Skim Milk, Salt and Enzymes). CONTAINS: MILK
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
