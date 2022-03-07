Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread Perspective: front
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread Perspective: left
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread Perspective: right
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread Perspective: top
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Market & Mill™ Artisan Style Rustic Potato Bakery Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111004923
Product Details

Flavorful and soft on the inside, with a crisp golden crust, Market & Mill Artisan-Style Breads are made the way your corner baker used to do it—each loaf crafted and baked to fluffy, delicious perfection!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (38g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, potato flakes, yeast, rye sour (rye flour, water), soybean oil. Contains 2% or less of: salt, wheat gluten, vinegar, malted barley flour, dextrose, calcium propionate (preservative), sodium stearoyl lactylate, monocalcium phosphate, ammonium sulfate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

