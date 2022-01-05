Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Marshmallow Creme
13 ozUPC: 0001111088557
Product Details
- Kosher
- 30 Servings
- Per 2 Tablespoons: 40 Calories, 0g Saturated Fat 0%DV , 5mg Sodium 0%DV , 9g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Egg Whites, Artificial Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More