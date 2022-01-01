Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mayocoba Beans
16 ozUPC: 0001111089709
Product Details
- High in Fiber
- A Fat Free Food
- Kosher
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 100 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 5mg Sodium, <1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup dry (35g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber9g32%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium62mg4%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium570mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mayocoba Beans
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
