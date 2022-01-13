Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Medium Picante Sauce
16 ozUPC: 0001111066765
Product Details
- Per 2 Tbsp: 15 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 230mg Sodium, 2g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (water, crushed tomato concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
