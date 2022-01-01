Feel the Comfort

Kroger® Men's Tri-Balance® Gel has targeted cushioning which reduces fatigue and shock from daily activities. The added arch support adjusts to your foot to provide customized relief. The 3/4 length lets your toes move freely and allows the insole to fit comfortably in most shoes.

Experience a three-zone support approach to relieve foot discomfort. Advanced Gel Orthotics provides extra padding in the heel and ball of foot, plus a flexible arch for better support.

3 Support Zones:

Zone 1: Supports ball of foot and prevents burning sensation

Zone 2: Comforts and supports arches

Zone 3: Comforts and cushions heel