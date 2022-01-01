Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Men's Tri-Balance Gel Insole
1 pairUPC: 0004126033001
Feel the Comfort
Kroger® Men's Tri-Balance® Gel has targeted cushioning which reduces fatigue and shock from daily activities. The added arch support adjusts to your foot to provide customized relief. The 3/4 length lets your toes move freely and allows the insole to fit comfortably in most shoes.
Experience a three-zone support approach to relieve foot discomfort. Advanced Gel Orthotics provides extra padding in the heel and ball of foot, plus a flexible arch for better support.
3 Support Zones:
Zone 1: Supports ball of foot and prevents burning sensation
Zone 2: Comforts and supports arches
Zone 3: Comforts and cushions heel
- Size 8-12