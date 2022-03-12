Kroger® Mexican Style Street Corn Sour Cream Dip Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mexican Style Street Corn Sour Cream Dip Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mexican Style Street Corn Sour Cream Dip Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mexican Style Street Corn Sour Cream Dip Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kroger® Mexican Style Street Corn Sour Cream Dip

16 ozUPC: 0001111009863
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g2%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured cream and skim milk, whey, contains 2% or less of the following: modified corn starch, corn maltodextrin, salt, sugar, chipotle pepper powder, citric acid, spices, corn powder, turmeric extract, gelatin, sodium phosphate, guar gum, carrageenan, sodium citrate, calcium sulfate, locust bean gum, silicon dioxide, natural flavor.&nbsp; CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More