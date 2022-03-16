Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Mild Italian Style Pork Meatballs
16 ozUPC: 0001111020019
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3meatballs (114 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat29g44.62%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium1020mg42.5%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein15g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Lactate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavors (Contains Maltodextrin), Oleoresin of Paprika, Oleoresin Capsicum, Sugar, Corn Oil (Processing Acid), Calcium Stearate (Anti-caking), Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
