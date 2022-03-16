Ingredients

Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Lactate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavors (Contains Maltodextrin), Oleoresin of Paprika, Oleoresin Capsicum, Sugar, Corn Oil (Processing Acid), Calcium Stearate (Anti-caking), Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More