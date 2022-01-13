Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Pantry
Condiments & Sauces
Kroger® Mild Picante Sauce
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Mild Picante Sauce
16 oz
UPC: 0001111066762
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Pickup
SNAP EBT Eligible
$
1
.
29
Delivery
$
1
.
29
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Per 2 Tbsp: 15 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 230mg Sodium, 2g Sugars
Product Reviews