Kroger® Mini Marshmallows
10 ozUPC: 0001111009384
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
- About 9 servings
- Fat free
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30g (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
