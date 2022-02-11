Ingredients

Whey, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soybean Oil), Modified Corn Starch, Water, Tomato Paste, Natural Flavors, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 0.5% of: Distilled Vinegar, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Mono- and Diglycerides, Spices, Color Added, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Acetic Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More