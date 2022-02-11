Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Nacho Cheese Sauce
6 lb 10 ozUPC: 0001111084777
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Best Served Warm
- The Pour Over Anything Sauce
- Per 1/4 Cup: 70 Calories, 0.5g Sat Fat, 480mg Sodium, 3g Sugars
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soybean Oil), Modified Corn Starch, Water, Tomato Paste, Natural Flavors, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 0.5% of: Distilled Vinegar, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Mono- and Diglycerides, Spices, Color Added, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Acetic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.