Kroger Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
15 ozUPC: 0001111001649
Product Details
Just two ingredients; roasted peanuts and salt. No preservatives, no added sugar, no added oils, no added stabilizers. Natural oil separation will occur.
- No Preservatives
- No Added Sugar
- Just Two Ingredients - Roasted Peanuts & Salt
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium31mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium223mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More