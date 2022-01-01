Kroger natural peanut butter is made with nothing but fresh roasted peanuts and a hint of salt. There are no added oils, sugars, or stabilizers—so all you get is the natural taste of delicious, crunchy peanut butter. Stir before using, as all natural peanut butter will separate.

Just Two Ingredients - Roasted Peanuts & Salt

No Added Sugar

Gluten Free

Kosher

No added oils

No added stabilizers

Natural oil separation will occur