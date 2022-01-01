Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Natural Gluten Free Crunchy Peanut Butter
15 ozUPC: 0001111001650
Product Details
Kroger natural peanut butter is made with nothing but fresh roasted peanuts and a hint of salt. There are no added oils, sugars, or stabilizers—so all you get is the natural taste of delicious, crunchy peanut butter. Stir before using, as all natural peanut butter will separate.
- Just Two Ingredients - Roasted Peanuts & Salt
- No Added Sugar
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- No added oils
- No added stabilizers
- Natural oil separation will occur
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium201mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Peanuts, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More