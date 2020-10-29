Hover to Zoom
Kroger Natural Leaf Roasted Unsalted Sunflower Kernels
10 ozUPC: 0001111008349
Product Details
Ingredients: Sunflower kernels and sunflower oil.
Processed on equipment that also processes peanuts, tree nuts, milk, soy, and wheat.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
