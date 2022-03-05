Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Natural Pork Spare Ribs
1 lbUPC: 0020347500000
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- No added hormones or steroids
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat26g40%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium90mg3.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein17g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More